Deion Sanders pregame 'Not Like Us' video goes viral following win
Deion Sanders was in full 'Prime Time' mode during the Colorado Buffaloes' pregame warm-ups at Texas Tech, letting loose to Kendrick Lamar's hit "Not Like Us." The charismatic head coach, known for his iconic dance moves, seemed energized and carefree as he grooved on the field, embodying the confidence and swagger he’s known for.
This moment held extra significance for Sanders, coming just 16 months after undergoing another surgery to remove blood clots from his legs. It was a powerful visual of his resilience and determination, showing he’s back and enjoying life, even amid his challenging recovery journey. The 'Prime Time' spirit runs deep in the Sanders family. During the game, Deion’s son, Shilo Sanders, gave fans a classic "like father, like son" moment. The Buffaloes defensive back scooped up a fumble and dashed into the end zone, notching his second career touchdown.
But Shilo didn’t stop there; he celebrated by hitting the iconic "Deion Shuffle," a move made famous by his father. The tribute to his dad’s legendary style brought an extra spark to the play, reminding everyone of the powerful connection between the Sanders duo and how Shilo is proudly carrying on his father’s legacy.
Following the game, Colorado returned home to prepare for their highly anticipated rivalry matchup against the Utah Utes in the latest edition of the Rumble in the Rockies. The game is set to kick off on Saturday at Noon ET on FOX, promising to be a high-stakes showdown as both teams wrap up their regular season.
Utah comes into having lost five straight, despite being picked to win the Big 12 before the season. The game represents another test for the Buffaloes, who have captured national attention this season under Sanders’ leadership. With Deion bringing energy and the duo of Shilo and Shedeur making plays, the Sanders name is making waves at Colorado, and fans can expect them to bring even more Prime Time moments as they look to finish the season strong.