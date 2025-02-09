Deion Sanders 'puts you on game' with his top relationship rule
Deion Sanders was in New Orleans for Super Bowl festivities when he shared his top relationship rule. "Relationships are everything—you gotta treasure, value, and protect them." While signing autographs at a Visa-sponsored meet and greet, the Pro Football Hall of Famer and current Colorado Buffaloes head coach reflected on the importance of maintaining strong connections, both in business and in life.
Sanders recalled his long-standing partnership with Visa, which began in 1996 when he starred in a commercial featuring rapper Mos Def. Nearly 30 years later, that relationship remains strong, serving as a testament to the value of consistency and loyalty. The commercial, which played during the event, was a reminder of how enduring connections can be when properly nurtured.
Speaking to young athletes, Sanders emphasized that building relationships isn't just about engaging with high-profile figures but also about respecting and acknowledging the people who work behind the scenes.
"Don’t just try to talk to the top—you got to talk to everybody," he advised. He stressed that those often overlooked are the ones who truly make things happen, and embracing them is key to long-term success.
His wisdom extended beyond football, applying to life and business as well. Whether it’s corporate sponsorships, team dynamics, or personal friendships, Sanders believes that genuine, lasting relationships require effort, appreciation, and respect.
Sanders continued making rounds at Super Bowl festivities, attending NFL Honors and mingling with past and present football stars. His message was clear—success isn’t just about talent; it’s about valuing and protecting the relationships that help pave the way.