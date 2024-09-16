Deion Sanders releases new Blenders "It's personal" shades
In 2023, Colorado Buffaloes football head coach Deion Sanders, widely known as Coach Prime, made headlines not just for his coaching prowess but for his signature sunglasses. Teaming up with Blenders Eyewear, Sanders launched a line of "Coach Prime" shades that quickly became a fan favorite. Now, in his second season as head coach, Sanders and Blenders Eyewear have released a new version of his iconic sunglasses, further fueling the excitement surrounding the Buffaloes.
The latest release, dubbed the “It’s Personal” sunglasses, coincided with the Buffaloes’ rivalry matchup against the Colorado State Rams, mirroring the timing of the first drop a year prior. Set in the Meister x2 style, which is a personal favorite of Sanders, these special-edition shades reflect his dynamic personality and connection to the Colorado Buffaloes. The sunglasses feature a sleek black, white, and gold color scheme that matches the team’s colors, and each pair is engraved with Sanders' famous motto, “It’s Personal,” on the brow bars.
Blenders Eyewear CEO and founder Chase Fisher praised the collection, noting that the PRIME II line channels Sanders’ undeniable energy and captures the spirit of CU fans. The “It’s Personal” sunglasses are part of the “Season 2” collection of the Prime II line, which also includes another pair of black and gold shades with “Ain’t Hard 2 Find” etched into them. Sanders emphasized that this collection is more than just eyewear; it’s a statement of pride and a bold representation of the Buffaloes’ spirit.
The Coach Prime sunglasses, starting at $89, are available for purchase online and offer fans a unique way to show their support for Sanders and the Buffaloes. As Sanders himself put it, the “It’s Personal” release is a testament to his mantra, reflecting the passion and pride that drive his team both on and off the field.