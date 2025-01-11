Deion Sanders reportedly has 'strong interest' in Raiders opening
Deion Sanders might soon test the waters of the NFL, specifically with the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite previously denying interest in coaching at the professional level, reports suggest the Colorado head coach could be drawn to the NFL under specific circumstances, particularly those involving his sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders.
According to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, NFL-connected associates of Sanders have reached out to the Raiders to express his interest in their head coaching vacancy. The Raiders, who recently fired Antonio Pierce after a disappointing 4-13 season, are in the midst of interviewing candidates for the position. With candidates like Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn, and Steve Spagnuolo in the mix, Sanders would bring a uniquely high-profile and unconventional option to the table.
Sanders has long dismissed the idea of coaching in the NFL, famously stating his disinterest in managing "millionaires." However, his stance seems to have softened under certain conditions. Sanders has publicly acknowledged he would consider an NFL coaching offer if it involved drafting both of his sons—Shedeur, a top quarterback prospect, and Shilo, a safety.
This condition is significant as the Raiders, holding the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, are well-positioned to select Shedeur, who has emerged as a franchise-caliber quarterback. In 2024, Shedeur threw for over 4,134 yards, earning accolades as ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. ranked him the No. 1 quarterback and No. 4 overall prospect. Shilo, on the other hand, is projected as a late-round pick or undrafted free agent.
Coach Prime’s track record speaks volumes. After a 4-8 debut season with Colorado in 2023, he led the Buffaloes to a remarkable 9-4 turnaround in 2024, following a stellar 27-6 tenure at Jackson State. Sanders has demonstrated his ability to overhaul programs and build winning cultures, qualities the Raiders desperately need.
The intrigue deepens with recent events. A resurfaced video from February showed Sanders jokingly asking then-Raiders coach Antonio Pierce to draft his sons. Pierce, represented by SMAC Entertainment—the same agency that represents Sanders—lightheartedly engaged in the conversation, further fueling speculation. Meanwhile, Shedeur’s social media activity, including an Instagram post from Allegiant Stadium captioned “Legendary,” and his meeting with Raiders owner Mark Davis at a WNBA playoff game, have only added to the buzz.
For Sanders, the allure of the NFL, coupled with the possibility of coaching his sons, may outweigh previous reservations. The Raiders, in need of a cultural reset, might find Sanders’ charisma and track record irresistible. If this partnership materializes, it could be a seismic shift in both college and professional football.