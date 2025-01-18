Deion Sanders reportedly not a favorite for Cowboys HC job but still in the mix
The Dallas Cowboys are officially in search of a new head coach following their decision to part ways with Mike McCarthy earlier this week. Among the names floated as a potential successor is Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders. However, despite the initial buzz surrounding Coach Prime's candidacy, recent developments suggest the move may be less likely than anticipated.
The Cowboys’ departure from McCarthy, reportedly due to an inability to reach a new contract agreement, left them starting their head coaching search later than other teams in need of leadership changes. Nevertheless, Sanders quickly emerged as a compelling option due to his storied history with the franchise and his strong relationship with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Sanders, a Hall of Fame cornerback, played five successful seasons with the Cowboys in the mid-90s, and his charisma and leadership have already transformed the Colorado Buffaloes into a high-profile program.
Despite the natural fit, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Cowboys have not yet formally requested an interview with Sanders. “He’s a candidate, and there is mutual interest,” Fowler stated, “but people I’ve spoken to within the team wouldn’t consider him the favorite right now.” Instead, candidates such as Kellen Moore and Robert Saleh reportedly leading the pack.
Sanders himself has acknowledged the situation, releasing a statement through ESPN’s Adam Schefter. While he expressed intrigue about the possibility, he emphasized his commitment to Colorado. This aligns with his public stance since taking the Buffaloes’ head coaching role, where he has prioritized building a winning culture.
However, the allure of the Cowboys might still be hard to ignore. Former ESPN reporter Ed Werder revealed that Sanders would “almost certainly accept” the position if Jones offered it, noting that those close to Sanders are encouraging him to consider the opportunity. Jones, known for bold decisions, is reportedly captivated by the idea of bringing back a Cowboys legend.
Adam Schefter says Deion Sanders' contract buyout is not 'Insignificant' for Cowboys
Although Sanders isn’t currently a frontrunner, his high-profile candidacy underscores his growing influence as a coach. As the Cowboys' search unfolds, it will be intriguing to see whether Sanders becomes a more prominent contender or remains focused on his Colorado journey. For now, the connection is worth watching, but Sanders’ role in Dallas’ future remains uncertain.