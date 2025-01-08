Deion Sanders responses to abrupt firing of Titans GM ahead of draft
The Tennessee Titans made headlines on Tuesday with an unconventional move by parting ways with general manager Ran Carthon while retaining head coach Brian Callahan. This decision, occurring just months before the NFL Draft, places the Titans in an unusual position, particularly as they hold the coveted first overall pick.
The unexpected firing of Carthon drew attention across the football landscape, including from Colorado head coach Deion Sanders. Sanders, whose son Shedeur Sanders is a top prospect for the upcoming draft, responded with a simple but impactful "WOW!" on social media, underlining the significance of the Titans' decision.
Carthon’s tenure with the Titans, which began in 2023, was marked by struggles on the field, culminating in a disappointing 9-25 record. His dismissal follows the firing of head coach Mike Vrabel earlier in the offseason, signaling a full reset for Tennessee. With the draft looming, speculation grows about who the Titans will select, and Shedeur Sanders' stellar season at Colorado places him firmly in the conversation.
Colorado's Shedeur Sanders won't attend 2025 NFL Draft
Shedeur Sanders has positioned himself as one of the premier quarterback prospects in the nation, demonstrating elite talent and remarkable consistency. In 2024, he threw for 37 touchdowns against just 10 interceptions, completing 74.2% of his passes – the best mark in the FBS. His performance earned him recognition as a Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Winner and finalist for the Davey O'Brien Award. Sanders' ability to lead Colorado’s offense, accounting for 82% of the team's production, sets him apart.
Deion Sanders’ influence on the NFL Draft: An intersection of family and football
His statistical dominance extends beyond individual awards. Sanders is the only player in the last nine seasons to rank in the top five across completion percentage, touchdowns, yards per game, and pass efficiency. This achievement places him in the company of standout quarterbacks like Joe Burrow, C.J. Stroud, and Bo Nix.
As Tennessee prepares for a transformative offseason, all eyes will be on their draft strategy. With Sanders' impressive track record, he remains a strong contender to be the first overall pick, potentially reshaping the Titans' future.