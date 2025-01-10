Deion Sanders reveals what he told Travis Hunter during latest relationship woes
Deion Sanders opened up on The Tamron Hall Show about the advice he gave to Travis Hunter amid a storm of criticism surrounding Hunter’s fiancee, Leanna Lenee. The controversy erupted during Hunter’s Heisman Trophy win weekend in New York City when alleged details about Lenee’s past, including her appearance in a music video, surfaced. The backlash led Hunter to temporarily deactivate his social media accounts—a move Sanders strongly opposed.
“It hurt me that he did,” Sanders shared with Hall and the audience. “Because what the enemy wants you to do is stop. When you're moving, it's hard to get a good shot at you. If someone stays still, now you’ve got a chance to attack with the stillness of that. Keep moving.” Sanders, who is known for his unwavering mentorship, emphasized the importance of staying active and resilient, particularly when facing adversity. “We can't deactivate. We’ve got to activate, right now,” he added, reminding Hunter of his commitments to endorsements and sponsors.
Hall brought up the scrutiny Lenee faced during the Heisman weekend, which caused strain between her and Hunter. Despite the stress, Hunter stood by Lenee, defending her against the “gold digger” narrative. “She brings value to me. She makes me money, and she makes her own money. So, if you're going to say she's a gold digger, make sure you say I’m a gold digger, too,” Hunter stated, showing his loyalty and respect for his fiancée.
During Alamo Bowl week, Sanders took extra steps to lift Hunter’s spirits. He brought Hunter to the center of practice to show his appreciation and reiterated his support in a pre-game press conference. “Everything is great. [Hunter] has the Heisman Trophy at the crib. He’s projected to be the first or second pick, no later than the third,” Sanders said, highlighting Hunter’s focus on his NFL aspirations.
Sanders also praised Hunter’s dedication both academically and athletically, saying, “I love this young man. I love what he stands for... He’s exceeded everything we’ve asked of him.” Hunter, undeterred by the criticism, remains focused on his future. As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, Hunter looks forward to shaking Commissioner Roger Goodell’s hand in Green Bay, a testament to his resilience and determination.