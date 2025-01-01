Deion Sanders rings in the New Year and looks ahead with inspirational post
As 2024 comes to a close, Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders shared an inspiring and emotional message on social media, encouraging his followers to embrace the new year with hope and determination. Sanders, known for his charisma and leadership, posted, “Get up let’s go & Believe it’s your Time! This is your Year, your Season & your Time to soar as an eagle soars high above the mess that has stressed u out over the years. Leave everything u don’t want or need behind & walk into your NEW BEGINNINGS with Purpose.”
The message resonated deeply with fans and players, reflecting the coach’s unwavering belief in overcoming adversity and focusing on future growth. Sanders’ post came at a poignant moment for the Buffaloes, as they were recently defeated by BYU in the Alamo Bowl. The game, a historic matchup between two teams from the same conference, marked only the third time such a scenario had occurred in bowl history. Despite the disappointing loss, Sanders' positive outlook underscored his commitment to the program’s future.
The Alamo Bowl also marked the end of an era for Sanders as he coached his sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, for the final time at the collegiate level. Both players, along with standout Travis Hunter and several others, are expected to declare for the NFL Draft. While the outcome in San Antonio was bittersweet, it symbolized a transition, paving the way for new beginnings within the program.
Sanders led the Buffaloes to a 9-4 record in 2024, the team’s best performance in eight years. With momentum building and a strong recruiting class on the horizon, Sanders has already begun laying the groundwork for the next chapter. Five-star quarterback Julian Lewis is set to arrive in Boulder, ready to take the reins from Shedeur Sanders.
As the Buffaloes move into the Big 12, Sanders’ message serves as a rallying cry for fans and players alike—reminding them that with purpose and belief, the best is yet to come.