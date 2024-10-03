Deion Sanders says coaches are "not your homie" while cracking down on profanity
Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are enjoying a well-deserved bye week after a commanding 48-21 road victory against UCF. The win sent a clear message to the Big 12 and the Buffs are a force to be reckoned with in conference play. However, despite their success on the field, Coach Prime has his own concerns about how his players are conducting themselves off the field, particularly regarding their language and professionalism.
During a team meeting, Sanders emphasized the importance of respect and communication. He praised their performance on the field but stressed that there was room for improvement in their behavior.
"Let’s be cognizant of your language on the buses after games and around adults," Sanders told his players via Well Off Media. He highlighted how, during his college days, he would never dream of using profanity in front of a coach. "You guys are letting the profanity loose like the coach is your homie. He's not your homie. That's your superior," Sanders added, encouraging the team to strive for higher standards of respect.
Sanders also urged his players to build stronger connections with one another, encouraging them to put down their phones and engage in face-to-face conversations. He reiterated that professionalism and respect for elders are essential, both on and off the field.
Known for not using profanity himself, Sanders is keen on setting a positive example for his team. He believes in treating the game and their careers with a businesslike approach. Following their break, the Buffs will return to action against Kansas State on October 12, aiming to continue their momentum.