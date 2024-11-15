Deion Sanders says media doing ‘everything in their power’ to alter Heisman race
Deion Sanders set lofty goals for the Colorado Buffaloes this season. Among them, one stands out as particularly personal by having not one but two Buffaloes as finalists for the prestigious Heisman Trophy. His nominees? Travis Hunter and his son, Shedeur Sanders.
“What I really want is two Buffs there,” Coach Prime stated on his weekly show. “I think they’re trying everything in their power to not have two Buffs there. Because if they have two Buffs there, guess what? They’re going to have three Buffs there. Because then I’m going.”
Hunter, the two-way sensation, is already considered one of the frontrunners for the Heisman. His unparalleled talent on both offense and defense, combined with Colorado’s success, has made him a household name. Coach Prime is confident that if the Buffaloes keep winning, Hunter will not only secure a trip to New York City but also have a legitimate chance at bringing the trophy home to Boulder.
Yet, Coach Prime believes Shedeur Sanders also deserves a seat at the Heisman table. Despite Shedeur ranking in the top three nationally in completion percentage (72.9%) and 28 total touchdowns while amassing 2,882 passing yards, he remains underappreciated in the Heisman conversation. This perceived oversight has sparked frustration for Deion, who believes media narratives may be stifling Shedeur’s recognition.
Interestingly, Coach Prime and Shedeur himself seem more focused on Hunter's chances. Deion has described Hunter as the best player in the country and a more deserving candidate, sentiments echoed by Shedeur. If Hunter were to win, it would mark a historic achievement—breaking a 30-year Heisman drought for Colorado since Rashaan Salaam’s victory in 1994 and becoming the first defensive player to win since Charles Woodson in 1997.
ESPN NFL insider says Sanders duo as a package deal not farfetched
While Shedeur's numbers are undeniably stellar, Coach Prime’s strategy appears clear. Having the team and media rally behind Hunter’s campaign for the award. Should Hunter succeed, it would symbolize not just individual greatness but the resurgence of a Colorado program led by Shedeur's precision and leadership, making their dynamic a shared victory.
Colorado welcomes Utah to Folsom Field for the latest edition of the Rumble in the Rockies at Noon ET on Saturday, with coverage on FOX.