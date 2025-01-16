Deion Sanders says Shedeur and Travis Hunter never took a class on campus
Deion Sanders recently reflected on the changing landscape of college athletics and how it has impacted the experience of players like Travis Hunter and his sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, while at Colorado. Speaking candidly on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Coach Prime admitted that he couldn’t recall Hunter or Shedeur ever stepping foot in a classroom during their time with the Buffaloes.
"Ain't none of them on campus because things have changed," Sanders said. "Everybody is taking classes online and they graduate. Shedeur has never taken a class on campus in his whole college career. Shilo may have at South Carolina but I don't remember Travis ever being on campus as well. So they missed a whole part of the collegiate experience. But to each his own."
Sanders’ remarks highlight a growing trend in college sports, where online education has become a staple for student-athletes balancing academics with the demands of their schedules. While this approach offers flexibility, Sanders acknowledged it means players often miss out on the traditional aspects of campus life.
The Hall-of-Fame coach also shared insights into Shedeur’s aspirations, particularly regarding the NFL Draft. Despite being one of college football’s most prominent quarterbacks, Shedeur has not openly discussed his draft goals with his father. "Shedeur tells me all the time, 'I ain't him,'" Sanders said. "With a straight face—You ain't me. He's having a silent competition. It's not offensive but I just heard on his podcast, 2 Legendary, that his goal was to be drafted higher than me."
Deion Sanders, famously drafted fifth overall by the Atlanta Falcons in the 1989 NFL Draft, sees the competition as a proud father moment. Shedeur, however, is determined to carve his own legacy, aiming to surpass his father’s draft position. With the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, and New York Giants holding the top three picks in the upcoming draft, Shedeur’s chances of being the first quarterback selected look promising.
Deion Sanders releases statement about Cowboys coaching interest
Travis Hunter, meanwhile, has also emerged as a potential top draft pick. Known for his Heisman-caliber performances on both sides of the ball, Hunter’s versatility and playmaking ability have positioned him as a likely early selection.
Deion Sanders warns players about bad grades: 'We’re going to affect your check'
As the NFL Draft approaches, the spotlight remains on these young stars, who, despite their non-traditional college journeys, are poised to make their marks at the next level.