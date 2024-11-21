Deion Sanders seeks advice from Ice Cube on his coaching future
Deion Sanders has brought unprecedented attention to the Colorado Buffaloes, leading them to an impressive 8-2 record this season. Alongside guiding the team’s success, Sanders has been instrumental in developing two standout players. HIs son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and dynamic playmaker Travis Hunter, both of whom are top NFL prospects. Despite publicly reiterating his commitment to Colorado, recent conversations suggest that Sanders may be entertaining the possibility of transitioning to the NFL.
Coach Prime recently launched a podcast, We Got Time Today, co-hosted by Rocsi Diaz. The inaugural episode featured rapper and actor Ice Cube, a dedicated Las Vegas Raiders fan. During their discussion, Sanders sought advice on navigating his son’s NFL Draft journey. Reflecting on the prospect of following Shedeur to the NFL, Sanders asked Cube, “What would you do if you were in my situation?” Cube responded with fatherly support, advising Sanders to help his son reach the next level “any way I can.”
Sanders hinted that his role in Shedeur’s future might extend beyond mentorship from afar. He openly considered coaching his son in the NFL, a prospect Ice Cube eagerly supported, particularly if it involved the Raiders. “Why not?” Cube responded enthusiastically. “And, if it’s in a Raiders uniform … Come on, baby … That would be a dream come true as a fan.”
The exchange highlighted Sanders’ dual focus on personal and professional goals. Ice Cube commended Sanders for his ability to foster both athletic excellence and personal growth among his players. Still, the decision to leave Colorado for the NFL remains uncertain. Cube acknowledged the difficulty of such a choice, emphasizing that Sanders' impact would be felt no matter where he coached.
While Sanders maintains that he loves his role at Colorado, his willingness to explore NFL opportunities suggests the allure of coaching at the highest level might be hard to ignore. Whether he remains in Boulder or takes his talents to the pros, one thing is clear that Sanders’ coaching journey continues to unconventional.