Deion Sanders sends encouraging message to Eddie George before Bears interview
Deion Sanders has recently been the subject of NFL coaching rumors, but his focus has also been on supporting his peers. Sanders publicly voiced his encouragement for Tennessee State Tigers head coach Eddie George, who is in contention for a high-profile NFL position. George was interviewed for the Chicago Bears head coaching job on Sunday, an opportunity Sanders was quick to celebrate.
Sanders took to social media expressed his belief in George's abilities, stating, “Praying for my dear friend and brother HC Eddie George regarding his interview with the Chicago Bears. I believe in u, man!” The connection between the two coaches stems from mutual respect as former rivals and their shared journey of elevating programs in HBCUs. George has been at Tennessee State since 2021, following a decorated NFL career that included four Pro Bowl appearances and accolades as the 1996 Offensive Rookie of the Year. He was also named to the Titans Ring of Fame.
George’s tenure at Tennessee State has been transformative. Despite no prior coaching experience, he embraced the challenge, leading the Tigers to gradual improvement. After a 5–6 debut season, George orchestrated a remarkable turnaround, culminating in a 9–4 record in 2024. The Tigers won the Big South–Ohio Valley Conference title and made their first NCAA Division I playoff appearance, though they were eliminated in the opening round. George’s success earned him Big South–OVC Coach of the Year honors.
The Chicago Bears, who dismissed Matt Eberflus after a dismal 2024 campaign, seek a leader who can maximize the potential of rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. George’s player-centric approach and proven ability to revitalize a program make him an intriguing candidate. His career coaching record of 24–22, paired with his championship pedigree, reflects steady growth and leadership. '
If George ascends to the NFL, it would mark another significant milestone for former players-turned-coaches. Much like Sanders’ success at Jackson State and Colorado, George’s journey demonstrates the growing impact of ex-players in reshaping football’s coaching landscape.