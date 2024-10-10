Deion Sanders sends heartfelt message before Hurricane Milton
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders sent out a heartfelt message to his home state of Florida on Wednesday night as Hurricane Milton barreled toward the Gulf Coast. The storm, which caused widespread devastation, hit particularly hard in Sanders' hometown of Fort Myers.
Sanders, who is deeply connected to Florida, expressed his concern and support for the state via social media. "I'm praying for ALL OF FLORIDA right now," he tweeted, in a show of solidarity for those affected by the powerful storm.
This message came just two weeks after Sanders and the Buffaloes had to leave for Orlando early to avoid disruptions from Hurricane Helene. That storm had been battering Florida's Big Bend region, forcing the Colorado team to adjust their schedule for their game against UCF. Despite the challenges, the Buffaloes delivered an impressive performance, defeating the Knights 48-21 on September 28.
Hurricane Milton, however, has left a far more significant impact, knocking out power for millions of residents and causing major disruptions throughout the state. In response to the hurricane’s landfall, major attractions like Disney World and Universal Studios remained closed on Thursday to assess damage and ensure the safety of visitors and staff.
As Florida continues to recover from the effects of Milton, Sanders' message resonated with many who appreciated his acknowledgment of his home state in a time of crisis. His connection to the region, coupled with his platform as a high-profile coach, made his words a source of comfort for many Floridians facing the storm's aftermath.