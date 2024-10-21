Deion Sanders sends heartfelt message to Deshaun Watson after devastating injury
The Cleveland Browns' 2024 season took a devastating turn when quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a potentially season-ending Achilles injury during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The injury occurred on a non-contact play as Watson scrambled, causing his leg to give out. The grim scene left Watson writhing in pain, and he was carted off the field. Despite the severity of the situation, some Browns fans made insensitive remarks, making for a disturbing moment during the game.
There has been no official word on the exact severity of Watson’s injury, but the visuals and reaction suggest it is significant. Watson, who has had a difficult season so far, received support from around the football community following the injury, including from Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders. Sanders took to social media to send his prayers for Watson, expressing his hope for the quarterback's recovery.
Prior to the injury, Watson had shown brief signs of efficiency, but the Browns' offense continued to struggle, ultimately falling to 1-6 after a 24-17 loss to the Bengals. After Watson’s exit, rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson briefly stepped in but left the game with a finger injury. This forced the Browns to turn to their emergency quarterback, Jameis Winston, who threw for 67 yards and a touchdown in a late-game push. However, it was not enough to overcome the deficit.
With Watson’s season likely over and the team in disarray, the Browns face a daunting challenge ahead. The combination of a struggling offense and a depleted quarterback room leaves the team in a difficult position for the remainder of the season.