Deion Sanders sends message to transfer portal players about coming to Colorado
The transfer portal has once again become the center of college football's offseason drama as players seek opportunities to advance their careers.
Whether it’s chasing a national championship, securing a better NIL deal, or improving their chances of reaching the professional ranks, the portal offers a fresh start. Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, known for leveraging the portal to build competitive rosters, shared a message aimed at prospective transfers.
“To many of the Portal Young Men that’s looking & searching for the right situation,” Sanders posted on X. “You’re gonna get vetted thoroughly by us and then I pray u know the difference of being offered a bag & being offered a BLESSING. Ask Grandma-nem what I mean.”
Sanders has masterfully used the transfer portal to transform Colorado's football program. In his second season, the Buffaloes achieved a remarkable turnaround, improving from four wins in 2023 to nine wins in 2024. Colorado is now on the verge of its first 10-win season since 2016, a testament to Sanders' ability to recruit and develop talent through the portal.
As the Buffaloes prepare for the Alamo Bowl against No. 17 BYU, Sanders reflected on what this game means to him personally. Coaching his sons, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, for the final time will be an emotional moment. “This is gonna be our last game,” Sanders said. “And you talk about monumental. You talking about something that we started from the youth league. And guess what? It started right here in Texas.”
Deion Sanders reportedly interested in coaching offers allowing him to be 'full self'
For Sanders, this final chapter is deeply significant. It marks not only the conclusion of his sons’ college careers but also a full-circle moment in his journey as a father and coach. The game being held in Texas, his home state, adds another layer of sentimentality.
Sanders also emphasized the importance of finishing strong, with no players opting out of the bowl game to prepare for the NFL Draft. “Our kids are going to play in our bowl game because that’s what we signed up to do,” he stated. “We’re going to finish. We're not going to tap out because that throws off the structure of next season.”
No. 23 Colorado will face No. 17 BYU in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC. For Sanders, the game represents a culmination of hard work, family ties, and a commitment to building a winning culture.