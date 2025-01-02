Deion Sanders sends message with New Year's resolution for the 'haters'
Deion Sanders isn’t one to stay silent, and he made that clear on the second day of 2025. The Colorado Buffaloes head coach took to social media to share a personal message directed at critics and skeptics following a challenging end to the season.
"Love will resurface in 2025!," Sanders wrote. "Hate flourished last year and it was pathetic. You hate and don’t recoup anything for it but a feeling for as long as it took u to press send. Hate is a tremendous insecurity and everybody knows who’s a hater. Let’s Love on Purpose in 2025."
The message, while hopeful, carried an edge—reflecting on the criticism Sanders and the Buffaloes faced after their 36-14 loss to BYU in the Alamo Bowl. The defeat capped off a rollercoaster season that left many questioning Colorado’s ability to compete in high-pressure games. In the aftermath, reports surfaced suggesting the program was "cash-strapped" heading into the bowl game, sparking further scrutiny of the team’s focus and preparation.
Sanders’ post came on the heels of another instance where he confronted public speculation. A viral, but false, report claimed that Shedeur Sanders wanted to dictate his NFL destination in the upcoming draft. Deion Sanders quickly denied the rumor, adding a touch of his signature flair by suggesting he could involve NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, if needed.
As Colorado enters the offseason, Sanders faces another crucial rebuilding period—the third straight since taking over the program. The Buffaloes will lose key stars, including quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way sensation Travis Hunter, both projected top-five picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Despite the looming challenges, Sanders remains steadfast in his vision. His message about love and positivity suggests a coach determined to shift the narrative around his program. While the Buffs’ performance on the field continues to be a work in progress, Sanders’ leadership and defiance of negativity hint at a coach unwilling to let external noise derail his mission.
Coach Prime’s next chapter in Boulder will undoubtedly come with more eyes watching—and more critics waiting. But if his words are any indication, Sanders welcomes the spotlight and whatever the future has in store.