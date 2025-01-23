Deion Sanders sets the record straight on 'Getting it on' with co-host
Deion Sanders recently addressed rumors about his relationship with his We Got Time Today co-host Rocsi Diaz during a taping of the popular daytime talk show. Sanders took a moment to grab the audience's attention and put the speculation to rest.
“Rocsi and I... We ain’t getting it on,” Sanders said, dispelling the rumors with his signature charisma. Diaz chimed in humorously, “It won’t happen,” prompting Sanders to reply, “That’s my work boo.” The lighthearted exchange highlighted the playful chemistry that has made We Got Time Today one of the most entertaining talk shows on television.
Since launching the show on Tubi less than a year ago, Sanders has proven himself as more than just a football coach and media personality. His natural ability to engage with high-profile guests and tackle a variety of topics has made the show a hit. The dynamic between Sanders and Diaz adds an extra layer of charm and relatability, drawing in viewers who enjoy the duo’s humor and authenticity.
This foray into daytime television represents a new chapter for Sanders, who has long been a prominent figure in sports media. While he continues to dominate headlines for his coaching skills at Colorado, 'We Got Time Today' showcases a different side of Sanders, allowing his charisma and storytelling skills to shine outside the football field.
Meanwhile, speculation about Sanders potentially coaching the Dallas Cowboys has quieted down after Jerry Jones did not formally interview him for the position. Instead, Colorado has reportedly offered Sanders an extension, signaling their desire to keep him in Boulder for the foreseeable future. After a remarkable turnaround season with the Buffaloes at 9-4, Sanders appears focused on building a lasting legacy with the program.
As Sanders balances his responsibilities as a coach and talk show host, he continues to prove his versatility and ability to thrive in any arena. Whether leading the Buffaloes or entertaining audiences with Diaz, Sanders remains a larger-than-life figure whose influence extends far beyond the gridiron.