Deion Sanders shocked over two Hall of Fame snubs after smallest class in 20 years
The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025 was announced, featuring Eric Allen, Jared Allen, Antonio Gates, and Sterling Sharpe. However, two major omissions caught the attention of many—Eli Manning and Luke Kuechly. Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders was particularly vocal about their exclusions, expressing shock at Manning’s first-year snub.
Manning, a two-time Super Bowl MVP who led the New York Giants to victories over Tom Brady’s Patriots, finished his career with 57,023 passing yards and 366 touchdowns.
Though not always considered elite, he was dominant when it mattered most. Despite his credentials, he did not earn first-ballot induction, a reality Manning accepted gracefully. “I had a feeling it wasn’t going to be my night,” Manning said, adding that he was at peace with the decision.
Sanders, however, was less understanding. “I can’t believe they did that to Eli,” he said, emphasizing the magnitude of Manning’s legacy. Sanders also questioned the exclusion of former Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly, calling him a “dog” and highlighting his immediate impact in the NFL.
Kuechly’s resume is equally impressive. He won Defensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in consecutive seasons, made seven Pro Bowls, and was named First-Team All-Pro five times.
Deion Sanders believes Travis Hunter won't be allowed to play both ways in NFL
His ability to read plays pre-snap and lead his defense made him one of the greatest linebackers of his era. Despite missing out on the 2025 class, Kuechly was among the final seven in voting and will be an automatic finalist next year.
Deion Sanders adds another NFL All-Pro to Colorado staff
While Manning and Kuechly will have to wait, their eventual enshrinement feels inevitable. Until then, their snubs will remain one of the biggest talking points from this year’s Hall of Fame selection.