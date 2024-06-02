Deion Sanders shows off latest Nike Air Diamond Turf 96
The Nike Air Diamond Turf Max '96, the signature shoe from Deion Sanders' illustrious career, is set to make a return with a fresh colorway. The new design was recently previewed on social media by Coach Prime himself, offering an exciting glimpse into the upcoming release.
In a video captured by Well Off Media, Prime Time showcased the yet-to-be-released CU gold spikes with a white base. This new version of the DT Max '96 is inspired by the Buffaloes' home uniforms. A detail of this shoe is a graphic of Sanders' face, visible through the heel of the outsole, adding a personal touch that fans will undoubtedly appreciate. Subtle black mini Swoosh logos adorn the collar and midfoot strap, maintaining the classic Nike branding.
This release follows the anticipated drop of the "Varsity Maize" Nike Air DT Max '96, which is scheduled to hit retailers on June 14, after an initial shock drop in February. The "Varsity Maize" version has generated significant buzz, and the upcoming white and gold variant is expected to do the same.
As of now, Nike has not announced official release details for this new colorway of the DT Max '96. Fans and sneakerheads are eagerly awaiting more information on the next set of drops. The combination of nostalgia, innovation, and personal branding in this release highlights why Deion Sanders' footwear continues to captivate audiences, blending athletic performance with bold style. The DT Max '96 remains a testament to Sanders' influence both on and off the field, with each new iteration celebrating his enduring legacy.