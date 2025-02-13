Deion Sanders soaks up being 'Papa Prime' with grandson's TV debut
Deion Sanders is embracing grandparenthood with pure joy, soaking up every moment with his grandson, Snow Jacquees Sanders-Broadnax.
The adorable son of Deiondra Sanders and R&B star Jacquees made his television debut on this week’s episode of Tubi’s 'We Got Time Today', just days before his half-birthday. The set was filled with warmth as Sanders held his grandson, beaming with pride while co-host Rosci Diaz marveled at the little one’s charm.
Snow adjusted seamlessly to the bright lights and cameras, his bubbly personality shining through as he sat comfortably with his parents and "Papa Prime."
Sanders later took to social media to share a touching picture of the two together, captioning it with gratitude: "I’m so Blessed it’s impossible to be stressed! Lord I thank u for the gift of life and the Peace to enjoy the life you’ve afforded me. Thank you Lord for my Grandson & His Parents in Jesus name AMEN!"
Beyond the TV spotlight, Snow has already had some early football experiences, including a trip to the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, where he watched his grandfather lead the Colorado Buffaloes. Deiondra Sanders has been open about her motherhood journey, frequently sharing sweet moments of Snow’s milestones with love and appreciation.
As Coach Prime continues to inspire on and off the field, it’s clear that being a grandfather is a role he cherishes just as much as coaching—and Snow is already soaking in all the love that comes with it.