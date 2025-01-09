Deion Sanders supports DeSean Jackson's journey as he takes over at Delaware State
DeSean Jackson is poised to bring his dynamic energy and NFL pedigree to Delaware State University as their new head football coach, following in the transformative footsteps of Deion Sanders.
Sanders, who revolutionized the landscape of HBCU football during his tenure at Jackson State, has already shown that a high-profile former NFL star can make an immediate impact in the collegiate ranks. From the spring of 2021 through the end of the 2022 season, Sanders led Jackson State to a remarkable 27–6 record, including two Celebration Bowl appearances. Now, Jackson looks to replicate that success in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) with the Hornets.
Jackson’s hiring represents a bold move for Delaware State, a program that has not posted a winning season since 2012. At his introductory press conference, Jackson made it clear that he is not interested in a slow rebuild. "We're not rebuilding," he stated firmly. "This isn't rebuilding. We don't have time to waste. We're doing this right now." His goal is ambitious yet inspiring: to win the MEAC championship and earn a berth in the Celebration Bowl, a title game pitting MEAC and SWAC champions against each other.
With the endorsement of Sanders, who described Jackson as a "game changer" and a coach who "knows what it takes to make it to the next level," the foundation for Jackson’s success appears promising. Sanders’ ability to attract top talent, including his sons Shedeur and Shilo Sanders and five-star recruit Travis Hunter, proved vital in transforming Jackson State. Similarly, Jackson’s star power and deep understanding of the game could help him turn around Delaware State’s struggling program.
Deion Sanders reveals Jimmy Horn Jr.'s father was moved to prison outside of Denver
Jackson brings a wealth of experience to the role. After a stellar All-American career at California and a 16-year NFL journey that included three Pro Bowls and second-team All-Pro honors, he transitioned to coaching as an offensive coordinator at Woodrow Wilson High School in Long Beach, California. His time there demonstrated his ability to connect with young players and develop their talents.
Deion Sanders reportedly given 'very good' extension offer by Colorado
Jackson’s hiring is part of a growing trend of NFL greats stepping into college coaching roles, inspired by Sanders’ success. Eddie George has revitalized Tennessee State, leading them to the FCS playoffs, while Michael Vick recently took the reins at Norfolk State. With his bold vision and high expectations, Jackson aims to usher in a new era of success for Delaware State, proving that his star power and coaching knowledge can make a lasting impact in HBCU football.