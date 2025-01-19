Deion Sanders surprises daughter in return to 'HBCU atmosphere'
Deion Sanders has been making headlines lately due to speculation about his potential interest in the Dallas Cowboys’ head coaching vacancy and his efforts to secure more NIL funding and higher pay for his staff at Colorado. However, Sanders recently stepped away from these pressing issues to focus on family, surprising his daughter Shelomi in down in Alabama.
Shelomi Sanders, a guard for the Alabama A&M women’s basketball team, was playing against Alabama State when her father made the unannounced visit. Alabama A&M emerged victorious in the game, securing a 54-47 win. Following the game, Coach Prime shared heartfelt photos with his daughter and expressed his admiration for the vibrant HBCU atmosphere.
“Surprised my baby girl [Shelomi] yesterday at Alabama A&M! It was epic and they won,” Sanders wrote in a social media post. “The HBCU atmosphere was all that. Dr. Bryant, thank you for helping me make yesterday happen for my baby! Love all y’all that showed me love. God bless.”
Shelomi's journey to Alabama A&M has been transformative. Initially starting her collegiate basketball career at Jackson State alongside her father and brothers, she later transferred to Colorado when Coach Prime took over as the Buffaloes’ head coach. However, after a year, she made the decision to leave Colorado and join Alabama A&M. While her father initially called the move “stupid,” Shelomi has since shared her perspective, emphasizing her need for a supportive environment.
“I don’t want to say anything too bad,” Shelomi said in a livestream last year. “It just wasn’t good energy. It didn’t have good vibes. There wasn’t enough being poured into me as a player and young lady. If I didn’t leave when I did, I promise you I would’ve quit.”
At Alabama A&M, Shelomi is thriving both as a player and an individual, away from the shadow of her high-profile family. Her success, coupled with her family’s ongoing support, underscores the importance of finding the right fit, both on and off the court.