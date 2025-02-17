Deion Sanders talks about sons as next generation of Nike Diamond Turf line
Deion Sanders is officially passing the torch to his sons, Shilo and Shedeur, with the Nike Diamond Turf line. In a recent interview with Complex's Joe La Puma at Politics in New Orleans before Super Bowl LIX, Sanders discussed the future of his signature collection, emphasizing that it will be more than just a tribute—his sons will become the next standard-bearers for the brand.
"I want them to take it to the next level," Sanders said, recognizing that Shedeur and Shilo resonate with today's younger generation in ways he no longer does.
"They're more in touch with today's young man than I am. From those demographics of probably 8 years old all the way up to 32. Like Shedeur has that, Shilo has that, Bucky they have that. That's their crowd." Sanders understands that while he retains his legacy appeal, his sons can push the Diamond Turf brand to new heights, capturing the energy of today’s culture.
The original Nike Air DT Max '96 remains one of the most iconic cross-training sneakers, and 30 years later, its influence continues. As Shedeur prepares for the NFL and Shilo charts his next steps, they’re poised to extend their father’s legacy through their own take on the Diamond Turf line. Shedeur has already spoken about carrying the torch, hinting that his version of the DT line will reflect his own style and personality.
Kendrick Lamar sparks record surge for Deion Sanders' Nike Air DT Max '96
During his Complex interview, Sanders showcased the Signing Day and original Nike Air DT Max '96, teasing upcoming designs. Among the new releases will be a ‘Must Be The Money’ colorway, paying homage to one of Prime Time’s most famous catchphrases.
Deion Sanders soaks up being 'Papa Prime' with grandson's TV debut
With Deion leading the way and his sons elevating the brand, the Diamond Turf legacy is set to evolve for a whole new generation.