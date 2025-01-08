Deion Sanders tells Chad Johnson why he wouldn't hire him as a coach
Deion Sanders’ leadership of the Colorado Buffaloes continues to draw attention, not only for the team's impressive 9-4 finish in 2024 but also for the colorful personalities surrounding the program. One such personality is former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, whose playful attempts to join Sanders’ coaching staff have made for entertaining exchanges.
Sanders, known for his larger-than-life personality and ability to connect with players and fans, has built his coaching staff with former NFL stars like Warren Sapp and Damione Lewis. However, when Johnson publicly lobbied for a spot on the Buffaloes' staff, Sanders couldn't resist poking fun. Responding to Johnson's plea to intern with the Bengals, Sanders joked on social media, “See I was gonna hire u but u coaching for them streets.”
This friendly banter previously spilled over to Nightcap, the podcast Johnson co-hosts with Shannon Sharpe. During one episode, Johnson directly asked Sanders why he hadn’t been considered for a role at Colorado. Sanders’ response was classic Prime Time – humorous but firm. “We know you! You do know we know you, right?” Sanders said, implying that Johnson’s free-spirited lifestyle might not align with the daily grind of coaching.
Johnson, who played for the Bengals for a decade until 2010, has made no secret of his desire to stay involved in football. However, Sanders was quick to point out the difference between playing the game and coaching it. “You ain’t dedicated like that,” Sanders told Johnson, laughing. Despite Johnson’s insistence that he loved working with kids, Sanders suggested a less demanding role as an analyst, knowing that Johnson’s commitments elsewhere might prevent full-time involvement.
Johnson's post-NFL career has been anything but conventional. From professional soccer to reality TV and even guest coaching stints, he has explored various avenues. Still, his connection to the game remains strong, and his magnetic personality could bring value to Colorado, even if it’s just for occasional visits.
With NFL legends like Sapp, Terrell Owens, and Michael Irvin already making appearances, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Ochocinco in Boulder next season, even if just as a guest mentor.