Deion Sanders throws shade at FSU while explaining postseason plans

The Colorado Buffaloes’ resurgence under Deion Sanders has been one of the most talked-about stories in college football. Now, with bowl season approaching, Coach Prime has confirmed that his top stars, quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way sensation Travis Hunter, will participate in the upcoming game. For many, this decision bucks a growing trend in college football where players projected to be top NFL Draft picks often opt out of “meaningless” bowl games to protect their professional aspirations. For Sanders, however, this bowl game represents much more than a single contest — it’s about building a winning culture and setting the foundation for the program’s future.
Despite being ranked No. 25 and technically alive in the College Football Playoff picture, Colorado’s chances of making the playoffs are slim, requiring a series of improbable outcomes. Instead, the Buffaloes are likely headed to a non-playoff bowl, where they will seek their first postseason victory in over two decades. However, for Coach Prime, this game is not about the past but the program’s trajectory moving forward. He emphasized that his players will compete in the bowl game because it’s what they signed up for, dismissing the idea of opting out as detrimental to the team’s future.
Sanders also took the opportunity to make a pointed critique of his alma mater, Florida State. He referenced the Seminoles’ decision last season to opt out of the Orange Bowl after being left out of the playoffs despite a perfect 13-0 record. That game ended disastrously for Florida State, with a lopsided 66-3 loss to Georgia, and the program has struggled to recover since, posting a dismal 2-9 record this season. Sanders’ remarks seemed to underline the importance of continuity and effort, using Florida State as a cautionary tale for programs that fail to maintain momentum.
“Our kids are going to play in the bowl game because that’s what we signed up to do and we’re going to finish,” Sanders said on Friday after the 52-0 blowout against Oklahoma State. “We’re not going to tap out. That throws off the structure of next season. A couple of teams, take note, laid an egg and haven’t recovered since. We don’t plan on doing that. We’re going to go out there and fight like we did today, regardless of where we are."
For Sanders, the bowl game is about more than just a victory—it’s an opportunity to transition the team from its current stars to the next generation of players. With the transfer portal buzzing and recruits already committed to the program, these extra practices and the bowl experience will provide invaluable preparation for Colorado’s future. Shedeur Sanders has even hinted at his post-collegiate commitment to the program, suggesting he’ll contribute financially to the NIL collective to strengthen the team’s roster.
In Prime’s second year, Colorado’s remarkable 9-3 season has proven the program is on an upward trajectory. By committing to compete in the bowl game, Sanders and his team are making a clear statement: the Buffaloes are here to fight, finish strong, and ensure their momentum carries into the next chapter. The decision reflects not just a focus on the present but a strategic investment in the long-term success of Colorado football.