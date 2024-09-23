Deion Sanders throws shade with love at daughter in latest kid rankings
Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes continue to make headlines following their thrilling comeback win against the Baylor Bears on Saturday. Known for his cool and composed demeanor, Sanders has shown time and again his ability to handle pressure and adversity, a trait that has helped him both as a coach and during his Hall of Fame NFL career. His leadership at Colorado has gained significant attention, and as always, his personal life entertains many fans.
One of the lighter aspects of Coach Prime's public persona is his "kid rankings," a humorous, ever-changing list where he ranks his five children. Currently, two of his children play for him at Colorado and Deion Sanders Jr. leads his social media efforts. Shedeur, the standout quarterback, and Shilo, a key defensive back are two contributors for the Buffs. While the rankings are more playful than serious, they still give insight into Sanders' family dynamic. Ahead of Saturday's game against Baylor, Coach Prime was asked about the rankings by FOX's Big Noon Saturday crew, much to the delight of his social media followers.
Despite his daughter Shelomi’s best efforts to secure the top spot by wearing a shirt listing her as #1, Deion announced via Instagram that Deiondra, his eldest daughter, currently holds the crown. The reason? Deiondra recently gave birth to his first grandchild, a milestone that Sanders holds in high regard. Deion, with his typical humor, explained that while Shelomi is still loved, Deiondra’s achievement gives her the top spot for now.
Deiondra took the news with grace, humorously responding, “Yaaaay omg! I’m one outside my birthday!! lol I’ll take it.” Fans of Sanders enjoy this glimpse into his family life, which blends humor and genuine affection.
As Coach Prime’s words and actions continue to capture attention, his leadership is paying dividends for the Buffaloes. With their upcoming game against UCF, Sanders' team aims to continue their momentum on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET/ TV: FOX). Perhaps another standout performance from Shedeur could even catapult him to the top of the next "kid rankings" update.