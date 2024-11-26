Deion Sanders to return Jim Thorpe Award after college football's "Most idiotic" snub
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders issued a passionate statement in defense of his star two-way player Travis Hunter after Hunter was left off the list of finalists for the prestigious Jim Thorpe Award, given annually to the top defensive back in college football. Speaking during Tuesday's press conference, Sanders expressed his frustration with the selection process and questioned the integrity of the award.
“How is Travis Hunter snubbed by the Jim Thorpe Award? You can have my award. You can have it back,” Sanders said emphatically. “As a matter of fact, I’m going to give him mine. I ain’t using it. It’s just sitting up there collecting dust. So, Travis can have my Thorpe Award.”
Sanders, who won the Jim Thorpe Award in 1988 during his legendary playing career, was unequivocal in his belief that Hunter’s exclusion was a glaring oversight. “If this ain’t the most idiotic thing in college football that he’s not a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award… this young man is the best defensive back in college football.”
The coach highlighted Hunter’s defensive prowess, including his ability to effectively shut down opposing offenses. Sanders pointed out that quarterbacks rarely test Hunter by throwing in his direction, and when they do, he’s capable of game-changing plays like his recent forced fumble against Baylor, which preserved a victory for the Buffaloes.
Hunter’s defensive stats this season—30 tackles, 9 pass deflections, and 3 interceptions—are impressive. However, Sanders also noted Hunter’s extraordinary contributions on offense, where he has recorded 82 receptions for 1,036 yards and 12 total touchdowns.
Sanders didn’t mince words in criticizing the selection committee. “They just pretty much messed up all the integrity of the award. And he can have mine. Whoever is voting down there, thank you, because I don’t want mine now.”
Hunter’s snub has sparked significant debate in the college football community, with many agreeing with Sanders’ assessment of Hunter’s unique impact on the game.