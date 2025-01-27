Deion Sanders was never a 'serious candidate' for Cowboys opening, per report
Despite being a prominent figure in NFL history and a former Dallas Cowboys star, Deion Sanders was never a serious candidate for the team’s head coaching job following their split with Mike McCarthy.
Although Sanders’ name surfaced as a betting favorite and there were brief discussions between him and Jerry Jones, there was no formal interview. The Cowboys owner, along with his son Stephen, acknowledged their admiration for Sanders while addressing the media on Monday but clarified that he was not seriously considered for the role, as reported by The Athletic's Jon Machota.
Sanders, who recently completed his second season as head coach at Colorado, led the Buffaloes to a 9-4 record and a bowl game appearance, their first since 2020. His success, fueled by standout performances from Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and his son Shedeur Sanders, has elevated his coaching profile.
However, the Cowboys ultimately chose to promote Brian Schottenheimer, who has been an offensive coordinator for 14 years, including two seasons with the Cowboys under McCarthy. Schottenheimer is now tasked with leading the Cowboys to the NFC Championship Game, a feat they haven’t achieved since 1995.
The hiring process drew criticism from fans, particularly given its lengthy timeline and the eventual internal promotion. Another name linked to the role was former Cowboys tight end Jason Witten, now a high school coach, though Jones confirmed no discussions about a coaching role occurred. Michael Irvin even vented about the team missing out on a chance to hire Sanders.
Schottenheimer’s first moves include hiring former Bears head coach Matt Eberflus as defensive coordinator. With expectations high and the Cowboys’ playoff drought weighing heavily, Jones remains confident that Schottenheimer is the right choice to lead the team forward.