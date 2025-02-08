Deion Sanders wishes 'favorite son' Shedeur happy birthday in post
Deion Sanders' approach to parenting has always been unconventional, and his recent birthday shoutout to Shedeur Sanders only fueled ongoing debates about his well-known “power rankings” of his children.
While the tweet seemed like a typical birthday wish, the emphasis on “favorite” stirred discussion, with some interpreting it as a slight toward his other kids. However, for those familiar with Coach Prime’s rankings, it’s clear that these positions fluctuate based on achievements and current life events.
Shedeur Sanders is preparing for the NFL Draft as a potential top-five pick and is naturally in the spotlight, making it unsurprising that Deion would prioritize him at this moment. Historically, the rankings have reflected accomplishments rather than favoritism—whether it was Deiondra’s milestone of making him a grandfather or Bossy’s journey of overcoming injury. Even Shilo Sanders, often described as the family’s troublemaker, has had his moments in the top spot when he exceeded expectations.
Criticism of Deion’s rankings often ignores the fact that he consistently praises all his children for their unique qualities and successes. His social media presence and public statements frequently highlight their achievements, just as he is currently doing with Shedeur. The bold “favorite” in the birthday tweet seems less about favoritism and more about acknowledging Shedeur’s moment in the limelight.
At the end of the day, Deion Sanders remains unapologetically himself—transparent, competitive, and deeply proud of his children, even if his ranking system is an unconventional way to show appreciation.