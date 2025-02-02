Deion Sanders working on getting himself in better all-around shape
Deion Sanders has never been one to settle for mediocrity, and his latest message on social media proves just that. The Colorado Buffaloes head coach recently shared that he is actively working on becoming a better version of himself—physically, psychologically, emotionally, and spiritually.
In his post, Sanders declared, "I’m Working on ME! Physically, Psychologically, Emotionally & Spiritually! I can be so much better. When I get ME better I’m gonna be a MUCH better Father, Friend, Leader & Coach. WATCH!" This statement encapsulates his unwavering drive for self-improvement, a trait that has defined his career both as a player and now as a coach.
This personal transformation comes nearly twenty months after Sanders underwent a series of surgeries to address severe blood clots in his legs. The procedures resulted in the amputation of two toes, a life-altering event that forced him to re-evaluate both his physical and mental approach to life.
Yet, instead of allowing these challenges to slow him down, Sanders has used them as motivation to push forward. His resilience and commitment to self-betterment extend beyond his personal health, influencing the way he leads his team and the young men under his guidance.
Beyond his health struggles, Sanders has also experienced significant life changes. His long-term relationship with Tracey Edmonds came to an end, marking a personal transition for the Hall of Famer.
However, he also embraced a new chapter in his life by becoming a grandfather, a role that undoubtedly adds another layer to his already busy life. Additionally, he has continued to expand his brand off the field, partnering with Nike to relaunch his iconic Diamond Turf sneaker line, a nostalgic nod to his playing days. Coach Prime also wrote a book and rekindled his role of being a television personality.
Meanwhile, on the football front, Sanders is watching his sons, Shilo and Shedeur, prepare for the NFL Draft after both accepted invitations to the Shrine Bowl.
Another player often referred to as his son, Travis Hunter, is also heading to the next level after a stellar college career capped by a Heisman Trophy win. While these departures signal the end of an era, Sanders remains laser-focused on the future of the Colorado Buffaloes.
As he enters his second full offseason in Boulder, Sanders is shaping a new-look team, bringing in a fresh wave of talent, including five-star quarterback Julian Lewis, who is expected to be the program’s next great signal-caller. With a renewed focus on personal growth and a roster full of promise, Coach Prime is setting the stage for an even greater chapter in his legendary career.