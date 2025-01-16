Deion Sanders would 'certainly accept' Cowboys coaching offer, per report
The potential union of Deion Sanders and the Dallas Cowboys has generated a significant buzz in football circles, fueled by recent reports and speculation. Former ESPN reporter Ed Werder suggested that Sanders would “almost certainly accept” an offer from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to become the team’s next head coach. The connection between Sanders and Jones, coupled with Sanders’ legacy as a Dallas player, has added credibility to these rumors.
Werder’s tweet revealed that Sanders is being encouraged by those close to him to pursue the opportunity, with Jones reportedly captivated by the prospect. Sanders himself responded to the idea with intrigue, telling ESPN, “I love Jerry and believe in Jerry,” but reaffirmed his commitment to his current role as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. His strong ties to Boulder, the team, and the community have made him hesitant to leave despite the allure of returning to Dallas.
Sanders’ association with the Cowboys stems from his playing days, where he spent five seasons in the mid 90s and played a pivotal role in the team’s last Super Bowl victory three decades ago. His success on and off the field in Dallas has solidified his status as a beloved figure in Cowboys history, making him a natural candidate for the head coaching position.
Deion Sanders says Shedeur and Travis Hunter never took a class on campus
The speculation has reached a new peak following news of preliminary discussions between Jones and Sanders after the departure of Mike McCarthy as head coach. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Sanders is a top candidate for the position, with mutual interest between him and Jones. However, no formal interview has been scheduled yet, and Dallas is reportedly considering other candidates, including Robert Saleh and Leslie Frazier.
While Sanders admitted to being intrigued by the possibility, he emphasized his commitment to Colorado. The situation underscores the unique relationship between Sanders and Jones, built on decades of familiarity. As Dallas explores its options, the potential pairing of “Coach Prime” and the Cowboys remains a tantalizing possibility.