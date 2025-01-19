Former NFL coach goes all-in for Deion Sanders to Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys have sparked intrigue and debate after interviewing Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh for their head coaching vacancy. Seattle Seahawks assistant Leslie Frazier is also scheduled for an interview. However, despite speculation Deion Sanders is not currently on the Cowboys’ shortlist.
According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, if the Cowboys were to pursue an interview with Sanders, they would need to seek permission from Colorado Athletic Director Rick George and notify the NFL league office. This procedural hurdle, combined with Sanders’ substantial $10 million buyout clause from Colorado, presents a significant barrier. ESPN’s Adam Schefter has noted this buyout could deter Cowboys owner Jerry Jones from moving forward with Sanders.
Despite these obstacles, the idea of Sanders leading the Cowboys has gained traction. After the departure of Mike McCarthy, Sanders and Jones reportedly had discussions about the position, with Sanders admitting he found the opportunity "intriguing." Supporters of the move point to Sanders' larger-than-life persona, built during his Hall of Fame playing career, which resonates with players who grew up idolizing "Prime Time" in the mid-90s.
Former NFL head coach Steve Mariucci has also thrown his support behind Sanders. Speaking on NFL GameDay, Mariucci praised Sanders’ ability to connect with players and command respect, essential qualities for a head coach. While Sanders lacks NFL coaching experience, he has achieved success at every level he’s coached, further fueling the conversation about his potential transition to the professional ranks.
Deion Sanders would 'certainly accept' Cowboys coaching offer, per report
Travis Hunter scares NFL teams after failed touchdown celebration at Polynesian Bowl
Jones who is known for making headline-grabbing decisions, could see Sanders as the perfect fit for America’s Team. However, the financial and procedural hurdles make this a complex scenario. As the Cowboys continue their search, the next week could reveal whether Coach Prime is a serious candidate or just a fascinating "what if" for the franchise.