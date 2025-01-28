Jerry Jones denies discussing Cowboys HC opening during Deion Sanders phone call
Jerry Jones recently clarified speculation surrounding an offseason phone call with Deion Sanders, asserting that their conversation was personal and unrelated to the Cowboys' head coaching position. This statement came amidst rumors that Jones had considered Sanders for the role before ultimately hiring Brian Schottenheimer as head coach.
The phone call between Jones and Sanders sparked significant speculation, led many to believe that Jones was exploring the possibility of bringing Coach Prime to Dallas. However, Jones emphasized during a press conference that the conversation was focused on Sanders' family and his current position at Colorado, saying, “Deion has a job.”
The hiring of Schottenheimer, however, drew criticism, with former Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin among those questioning why Sanders wasn’t given the opportunity. The idea of Sanders leading "America’s Team" was intriguing, given his ties to the organization as a former star player and his growing reputation as an elite motivator and leader.
Speculation about Sanders leaving Colorado was further fueled by reports of challenges within the program. According to NFL Network’s Jane Slater, Sanders met with Colorado Athletic Director Rick George to request increased NIL funding and coaching staff support—requests that reportedly faced resistance. This has raised questions about Colorado’s commitment to fully backing Sanders’ ambitious vision for the program.
Despite these challenges, Sanders has publicly reiterated his commitment to rebuilding Colorado into a national powerhouse. His efforts have already paid off, with the Buffaloes improving from a one-win team before Sanders arrived in Boulder to a 9-4 finish in 2024, a season highlighted by Travis Hunter’s Heisman-winning performances on both offense and defense. Shedeur Sanders also set several school record on the way to being one of the top QBs in the nation.
While the rumors of Sanders joining the Cowboys coaching staff have captivated fans, the reality of such a move seems unlikely, given both Jones’ reluctance to pay out Sanders' Colorado contract and Sanders’ dedication to his current role.
For now, Sanders remains focused on solidifying Colorado’s resurgence while simultaneously preparing his sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, for their professional football futures.