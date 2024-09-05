Jerry Jones explains "Love affair" with Deion Sanders, but avoids coaching question
Before Deion Sanders became a head coach at Colorado, he was a legendary NFL star known as "Prime Time." Throughout his Hall of Fame career, Sanders was a dynamic presence on the field, especially during his peak years with the Dallas Cowboys. Sanders delivered an impressive four-year stretch with the Cowboys in the mid-to-late 90s, earning three First Team All-Pro selections and four Pro Bowl appearances. His charismatic playstyle and electrifying performances made him must-see TV during his time in the NFL.
Sanders' time with the Cowboys also forged a strong bond with team owner Jerry Jones, a relationship that remains intact nearly 30 years later. This close connection has fueled speculation about the possibility of Sanders becoming the Cowboys' head coach in the future. As Mike McCarthy enters the final year of his contract, Stephen A. Smith asked Jones during an interview if he would consider hiring Sanders. Jones carefully sidestepped the question, humorously refusing to answer the hypothetical but acknowledging his deep admiration for Sanders.
“No, but he does know how to spell well enough and not answer a hypothetical question,” Jones said. “First of all, you are familiar with our … ‘love affair’ that we have. I have always admired him, both on and off the field. Some of the best stories that I have to tell about my time in sports have been Deion-type stories with Deion and Michael [Irvin] and those guys.
Jones fondly recalled stories of Sanders from their time together in Dallas, reminiscing about the dynamic team that included other stars like Michael Irvin. One story Jones shared highlighted Sanders' signing with the Cowboys, a significant moment in both their careers. Before finalizing Sanders' contract, which included a $12 million signing bonus, Jones took a personal trip back to his hometown of Little Rock, Arkansas. Reflecting on his humble beginnings, Jones walked down his old street, contemplating the enormity of the decision to invest heavily in Sanders. Ultimately, Jones decided to "go for it," feeling confident that Sanders was the right fit for the Cowboys.
After his NFL career, Sanders began his coaching journey at Jackson State, where he quickly rose to prominence by leading the Tigers to a 27-6 overall record and a 19-2 mark in SWAC play from 2020 to 2022. In 2023, Sanders took on a new challenge as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, bringing his son Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter along for the ride. Together, they are making headlines in Boulder, with Shedeur and Hunter emerging as Heisman Trophy contenders.