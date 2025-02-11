Kendrick Lamar sparks record surge for Deion Sanders' Nike Air DT Max '96
Deion Sanders’ iconic Nike Air DT Max '96 has surged in value on the secondary market following Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX halftime performance, according to a report by Complex. The resale platform StockX reported an overnight 416% increase in transactions for the sneaker, with pairs now selling for an average of $144.
Lamar’s halftime show was packed with symbolism, but his outfit drew particular attention from sneaker enthusiasts. He took the stage wearing the recently re-released black-and-white Nike Air DT Max '96, a colorway designed to match the hues of the Colorado Buffaloes—where Sanders has been the head coach since 2023. The shoe originally retailed for $170 when it dropped in September, but its renewed cultural relevance has sent resale prices soaring.
Sanders, known for his larger-than-life personality both on and off the field, acknowledged Lamar’s dramatic performance and the homage paid through his sneaker choice. The moment further cemented Coach Prime’s influence beyond the football field, reinforcing his deep ties to sports culture, fashion, and entertainment.
Beyond the sneaker frenzy, Super Bowl LIX itself shattered records. Despite a lopsided 24–0 halftime score, the game ultimately drew a historic 127.7 million viewers, making it the most-watched Super Bowl ever. The Philadelphia Eagles secured a dominant 40–22 victory, adding another championship to their storied franchise.
The combination of Lamar’s stage presence, the cultural weight of Sanders’ signature shoe, and the record-breaking Super Bowl viewership underscores how sports, music, and fashion continue to intersect on the world’s biggest stage. With Sanders at the helm of Colorado’s football program and his legacy extending into pop culture, his impact remains undeniable—on and off the field.