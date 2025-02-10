Kendrick Lamar wears Deion Sanders' Nike Air DT Max in Super Bowl Halftime Show
Kendrick Lamar’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show was more than just a musical spectacle—it was a statement. While the Super Bowl stage has seen legends like Michael Jackson, Prince, and the Rolling Stones, this performance had an added layer of cultural significance.
Given the recent success of Lamar’s tracks like Not Like Us, Euphoria, and Squabble Up, fans speculated on what he would or wouldn’t perform. Fortunately, Kendrick delivered exactly what many had been hoping for.
Beyond the setlist, the performance itself had unexpected but meaningful details. As Kendrick opened his set perched on the hood of an 80s Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme, a subtle but significant choice in footwear caught the attention of sneakerheads and football fans alike. Under his jeans, he was rocking the white and black Nike Air Diamond Turf 3s—a signature Deion Sanders sneaker released earlier in 2024.
Deion Sanders 'puts you on game' with his top relationship rule
Coach Prime’s influence on popular culture is undeniable, and his connection to the sneaker world only strengthens his presence. Some might have expected Kendrick to opt for the OG white-black-red-gold Diamond Turf 1s, but his selection of the white-and-black Diamond Turf 3s felt intentional. Whether due to aesthetic reasons, affiliations, or an understanding of how certain colors might be perceived, the choice added another layer of intrigue to the performance.
Nike teases additions for Deion Sanders' Diamond Turf collection
This moment further cements Deion Sanders’ growing influence beyond football. Over the years, his name has been tied to some of hip-hop’s biggest stars, from Lil Wayne and Master P to DaBaby. Now, Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl moment adds to that list. If legendary coaches have coaching trees, perhaps Coach Prime is building a “famous rapper tree,” with his legacy continuing to shape the culture in unexpected ways.