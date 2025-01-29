Michael Irvin 'shocked' Jerry Jones didn't see value in 'Prime Effect' for Cowboys
Michael Irvin is not backing down. The Dallas Cowboys legend remains firm in his belief that the franchise made a critical mistake by not seriously considering Deion Sanders for their head coaching vacancy. While appearing on FOX Sports' Speak, Irvin made it abundantly clear that he will continue to push for Sanders, his former teammate and longtime friend, as the ideal leader for the Cowboys.
"I'm not giving up my fight," Irvin declared. "You're gonna ride here again in another year or two if this thing don't work out again, and my song will still be singing like a young Diana Ross—Deion!"
Irvin, always a passionate supporter of the Cowboys, finds himself in an unusual position—critical of Jerry Jones and the organization he holds so dear. He had previously met with Jones to advocate for Sanders, believing that his leadership, charisma, and championship pedigree made him the perfect fit. Yet, Jones and the Cowboys' front office opted to move forward with Brian Schottenheimer, a hire that Irvin struggles to comprehend.
“I don't know what will happen with coach Schottenheimer and the Dallas Cowboys,” Irvin admitted. “But Jerry's a shrewd, shrewd businessman, and this (Deion) opportunity, I'm shocked he did not see.”
The Cowboys’ decision to pass on Sanders is one that continues to puzzle Irvin. The coaching search produced a shortlist of candidates, yet Sanders’ name was not among those formally interviewed. Irvin views this as a missed opportunity—one that could haunt Dallas if their new hire does not pan out.
“We lost an opportunity here,” Irvin lamented. “I was pushing for Deion Sanders to be the next coach. And I still stand 10 toes down on that push.” Nothing new from after Irvin pushed the notion of Sanders retuning to Dallas since mid-November with McCarthy on his way out the door.
Jones, however, brushed off Irvin’s criticism in his characteristic fashion.
"I think the world of Michael Irvin, and we both enjoy a lot of heavy criticism," Jones remarked, hinting at both men’s history in the spotlight.
For now, Sanders remains focused on elevating the Colorado Buffaloes, preparing his team for success while guiding his sons toward the NFL. But if Irvin has his way, the Cowboys will one day revisit the idea of Coach Prime leading America’s Team.