Nick Saban throws support behind Deion Sanders as Cowboys head coach
Nick Saban has thrown his support behind Deion Sanders as a potential candidate for the Dallas Cowboys' head coaching position. The legendary college football coach, who recently retired from Alabama after a storied career, expressed his endorsement during an appearance on The Pivot podcast with fellow ESPN analyst Ryan Clark.
When asked about his own return to the NFL, Saban dismissed the idea but enthusiastically supported Sanders, saying, “I want him to get that job.”
The Cowboys are searching for a new head coach following their decision to part ways with Mike McCarthy after five seasons. Deion Sanders, who played five years with the Cowboys and won was part of the last Super Bowl team, has emerged as a possible candidate.
Although NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that no formal interview has been scheduled, Dallas insider Ed Werder noted that team owner Jerry Jones is “enamored with the idea” of hiring Sanders. The two reportedly had a conversation about the opening, with Sanders describing the opportunity as “intriguing.”
Sanders has spent the last two seasons as the head coach at Colorado, compiling a 9-4 record last year. His transformative leadership and larger-than-life personality have drawn attention both at the college level and beyond. However, Sanders remains committed to his role at Colorado, expressing his affection for the Boulder community and his players.
Adding complexity to the situation is Sanders’ son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who is expected to be a top pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Sanders has indicated he would consider coaching in the NFL if he could coach both Shedeur and his other son, Shilo, a defensive back. For the Cowboys, such a scenario would be challenging, given Dak Prescott’s contract and the team’s salary cap constraints.
Saban’s endorsement and Jerry Jones’ admiration underscore the growing recognition of Sanders’ coaching abilities. Whether he transitions to the NFL remains uncertain, but his connection to the Cowboys and his undeniable impact in football make him a compelling figure to watch.