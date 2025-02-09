Nike teases additions for Deion Sanders' Diamond Turf collection
Deion Sanders and Nike are continuing to build on their successful partnership with a series of new colorways for the Nike Air Diamond Turf 1.
Following the sell out of the original model in January, Nike has been strategically rolling out fresh versions of the DT1 that tap into both nostalgia and Sanders’ cultural impact. One of the first special editions, the “Signing Day” colorway, featured a black and gold design with “You’ve Got To Believe” stitched on the heel, paying homage to Sanders’ draft day attire while also aligning with Colorado Buffaloes’ colors.
In 2024, Nike released five new colorways of the Diamond Turf 3, with at least one more—the “Love Letter to Connie,” honoring Sanders’ mother—still yet to drop. However, fans of the Diamond Turf 1 will have even more options in 2025. Three standout editions—the “Emerald,” “Must Be The Money,” and “Ravens” colorways—are generating excitement among sneakerheads and Sanders supporters alike.
The “Emerald” colorway introduces an eye-catching twist, incorporating an emerald or teal accent to the black, white, and gold base. The design smooths out the usual jagged color blocking, creating a sleek and modern look.
Meanwhile, the “Must Be The Money” colorway, inspired by Sanders’ 1994 hit song, offers a predominantly white sneaker with subtle pale blue and black accents, along with muted gold details. This clean and understated design has been highly anticipated, especially after Sanders personally lobbied for its release.
Finally, the “Ravens” colorway leans into classic ‘90s Nike aesthetics, featuring an almost entirely black design with gold strap panels and minor purple accents, channeling the bold yet versatile style of that era. Expected release windows for these models range from spring to summer of 2025, with a price point of $150. Fans eager for updates should stay tuned for official launch details.