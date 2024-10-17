Nike to release Deion Sanders' Air DT Max 96 "Dirty Bird" eariler than expected
Nike and Deion Sanders have taken the sneaker world by storm in 2024 with the release of multiple colorways of the Diamond Turf 3, a model that has become synonymous with Sanders' brand and influence. So far, four colorways have been released, and two more are expected by the year's end: the "Love Letter to Connie" and the "Momma Prime," a red-on-red tribute to Sanders' mother and his time with the Atlanta Falcons. Among these anticipated releases, the Falcons-themed colorway has garnered the most excitement, particularly due to its newly advanced release date.
Initially scheduled for a Christmas release, the Nike Diamond Turf 3 "Dirty Bird" will now drop November 15, creating even more buzz as fans prepare for an earlier debut. This accelerated timeline is unusual, but it suggests a strategic move to clear the way for other upcoming releases, such as the "Momma Prime." Multiple reports indicate that the Falcons colorway, considered by many to be the crown jewel of the 2024 Diamond Turf releases, will now be available about a month earlier than expected.
The official look of the Falcons-themed Diamond Turf 3 has been revealed, and it varies slightly from the mockups that surfaced months ago. One of the key differences is the shade of grey used in the design. While early previews hinted at a charcoal grey, the final product features a lighter, neutral grey, accented by bold red trim that pops against the base color.
Sanders himself revealed the shoe on Instagram, emphasizing the sleek aesthetic. As with other iconic grey sneakers, such as the Air Jordan Cool Grey 11s or the Nike Air Mags, the Diamond Turf 3 "Dirty Bird" seems poised to become a fan favorite. The use of grey tones not only looks sharp but offers practicality, making the shoe more versatile for various settings and easier to keep looking fresh compared to lighter colorways.
Though the Diamond Turf 3 "Dirty Bird" is not officially a winterized or utility shoe, it shares some characteristics with these designs. Winterized models often feature greyscale versions of existing shoes, like the upcoming Jordan 8, where a greyscale filter is applied to the classic Aqua colorway. Similarly, utility models favor neutral tones like grey and black, designed to withstand various conditions. The Falcons colorway fits this mold in terms of durability, offering a "clean and crispy" look that stays pristine longer than lighter options, such as the white and gold Colorado home colorway of the DT3.
Deion Sanders reacts to Nike Diamond Turf 96's being sold out in minutes
The decision to move up the Falcons release date likely stems from Nike's desire to coordinate the timing of other releases, specifically the "Momma Prime" and "Love Letter to Connie" colorways. While this shift is significant, it also highlights the continuous wave of excitement surrounding the Diamond Turf 3. Fans recently spotted Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II wearing what seemed to be a Player Edition in a Cowboys-inspired colorway, underscoring the widespread appeal of this model. Nike and Coach Prime appear to have no intention of slowing down production as long as the demand for these shoes remains strong.
The Diamond Turf 3 release has undoubtedly taken center stage in the sneaker world, offering a fresh alternative to the more common releases like Air Jordan 1s and Nike Dunks. However, this is not the end of the Diamond Turf legacy. In early 2025, Nike will release the original Nike Air Diamond Turf 1 in its classic colorway, made famous by Sanders during his time in the ATL.
Though the DT3 "Dirty Bird" pays homage to that era, it is the upcoming release of the Diamond Turf 1 that will truly take fans back to Sanders' days on the field in Atlanta. As Sanders continues to make waves in both football and fashion, his influence shows no signs of fading.