Raiders have 'zero interest' in Deion Sanders as head coach, per report
Deion Sanders’ name has been linked to the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coaching search, but according to reports, the team has no interest in the Colorado head coach. Vic Tafur and Tashan Reed from The Athletic reported that despite Sanders’ “very strong interest” in the position, a league source stated the Raiders are not considering him. Speculation suggests Sanders might be using the Raiders to solidify his position at Colorado.
Sanders has been vocal about his future coaching aspirations, emphasizing his focus on the Buffaloes program and denying serious consideration of NFL openings. However, he recently stated on Good Morning America that he would only consider an NFL role if it allowed him to coach his sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, both of whom are entering the 2025 NFL Draft. This aligns with his earlier comments about his priorities remaining with his family and the team he is building in Colorado.
The 2024 season marked a remarkable turnaround for the Buffaloes under Sanders’ leadership. After a disappointing 4-8 record in 2023, Sanders guided the team to a 9-4 season, highlighted by Travis Hunter’s Heisman-winning performance as a two-way player and Shedeur Sanders’ emergence as one of the top quarterbacks in the nation. Sanders’ ability to recruit top talent and instill a winning culture has made him one of the most intriguing coaches in college football.
Despite this success, the Raiders appear focused on experienced NFL candidates, including Lions coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, and former head coaches like Pete Carroll and Robert Saleh. These candidates have already interviewed or are scheduled to meet with the Raiders' decision-makers, including minority owner Tom Brady, who is reportedly playing a significant role in the hiring process.
Ultimately, while Deion Sanders’ name generates buzz in NFL circles, his immediate future seems firmly tied to Colorado, where he continues to build a legacy as a transformative figure in college footbal