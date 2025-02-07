Shannon Sharpe wants Colorado to 'Drop the bag' on Deion Sanders
Deion Sanders reaffirmed his commitment to Colorado while appearing on ESPN's First Take, emphasizing that he isn’t using the Buffaloes as a stepping stone for another job. This is great news for Buffs fans after Coach Prime was linked to NFL jobs.
"I absolutely love it there," Sanders said. "I'm not using them as a stepping stone to land anywhere else."
His words sent a strong message about his vision to build an empire in Boulder, a sentiment that was met with strong support from NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe. Sharpe even urged Colorado athletic director Rick George to "drop the bag on him," ensuring Sanders remains at the helm.
Currently in New Orleans for the Super Bowl LIX festivities, Sanders reflects on a transformative second season at Colorado. The Buffaloes finished 9-4 in 2024, a significant leap from their 4-8 record in 2023 and the dismal 1-11 mark before his arrival. Despite a 36-14 loss to BYU in the Alamo Bowl, Sanders’ impact is undeniable.
One of his most groundbreaking decisions was allowing Travis Hunter to thrive as a two-way star, a move that culminated in Colorado winning its second Heisman Trophy. Sanders, having played both ways himself, has proven he’s willing to innovate, setting the foundation for something special in Boulder.