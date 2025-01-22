Shedeur Sanders weighs in on Coach Prime going to the NFL
The Dallas Cowboys’ head coaching search has set the NFL abuzz, with the unexpected possibility of Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders stepping into the role. Reports of Jerry Jones discussing the vacancy with Sanders sparked excitement, speculation, and a wave of support from NFL figures and fans alike.
Among the vocal proponents of Sanders taking the Dallas job are his former NFL coach, Steve Mariucci, and Hall of Fame cornerback Champ Bailey, both of whom believe Sanders is ready to make the leap to the league. Sanders' charisma, success at Colorado, and the transformative "Prime Effect" have driven the conversation, but questions remain about whether this is a realistic possibility or merely a tantalizing rumor.
Shedeur Sanders, Deion’s son and a potential NFL quarterback, has also weighed in, albeit cautiously. On his 2 Legendary podcast, Shedeur downplayed his influence over his father’s decision. "It's not really up to me. I don't really have a say in anything at all," he remarked, distancing himself from the speculation while remaining open to whatever opportunities arise in his own budding career.
Colorado's Shedeur Sanders won't attend 2025 NFL Draft
ESPN’s Ed Werder has stated that Deion Sanders would “almost certainly” accept the Cowboys' head coaching role if offered. However, Jerry Jones faces significant financial and logistical hurdles. For one, Sanders’ $10 million buyout from Colorado represents a substantial sum, even for Jones. Additionally, integrating Shedeur into the equation could require a major shake-up, including trading Dak Prescott, which would result in a $103 million cap hit. Such drastic moves seem unlikely, leaving open the possibility of Jones pursuing a more conventional hire, such as Kellen Moore or Brian Schottenheimer.
Deion Sanders reportedly interested in coaching offers allowing him to be 'full self'
Sanders' impact at Colorado adds another layer to the discussion. The university reported record revenue of $146.6 million for the 2024 fiscal year, driven largely by Sanders' hiring and the subsequent surge in interest in the football program. While this underscores his ability to energize a fan base and generate results, it also highlights the significant cost associated with bringing him to Dallas.
Ultimately, the decision hinges on Jerry Jones’ appetite for risk. Sanders offers the potential for transformative success, but choosing him means betting on the unknown. If Jones opts for a safer, more predictable option, the buzz surrounding "Coach Prime to Dallas" may remain just that— more hype to keep people talking.