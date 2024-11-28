SNL alum adds to Deion Sanders' NFL rumors with interesting insight
Deion Sanders has never been shy about staying in the spotlight. His charismatic personality, combined with his impressive football pedigree as both a player and now a coach, makes him a natural fit for a talk show. That platform has arrived with 'We Got Time Today', co-hosted by Sanders and Rocsi Diaz, and its first two episodes have ignited buzz in both the sports and entertainment worlds. The most intriguing storyline to emerge from the show so far is the persistent speculation about Sanders' potential jump to the NFL, specifically with the Las Vegas Raiders.
The debut episode of the show featured a guest appearance by legendary rapper and self-proclaimed President of Raider Nation, Ice Cube. While the initial focus of the episode appeared to be lighthearted banter, the conversation quickly turned serious when Sanders pressed Ice Cube for advice regarding his next steps after the conclusion of the 2024 college football season. Ice Cube, a lifelong Raiders fan, seemed more than willing to entertain the idea of Sanders joining the franchise, even launching into a passionate endorsement of Prime coaching the Raiders.
Sanders’ line of questioning about his future raised eyebrows. While Ice Cube’s remarks could easily be interpreted as wishful thinking, Prime’s deliberate choice to “go there” unprompted added fuel to the fire. For Raiders fans and football enthusiasts alike, this moment felt like more than idle chatter—it felt strategic, almost as though Sanders was testing the waters for public reaction.
If Ice Cube's comments seemed like playful fandom, Episode 2 with comedian Leslie Jones brought a more intriguing layer to the conversation. Unlike Ice Cube, Jones does not have any known ties to the Raiders or NFL fandom. However, she revealed a surprising nugget that might hint at something deeper. During the episode, Jones transitioned the discussion to Shedeur Sanders, Deion’s son and standout quarterback at Colorado. When Prime inquired about her interest in the Raiders, Jones stated, “Because I heard they, high at the top, are recruiting him.”
Her phrasing was peculiar and worth dissecting. First, the phrase “I heard” suggests that Jones may have access to information beyond what’s circulating in the media. While it's possible she was simply echoing rumors, her use of “they” and “high at the top” hinted at a potential inside source. The word choice “recruiting,” while not typical in NFL circles where teams draft players rather than recruit them, further piqued interest. This term, associated more with college football, seemed oddly specific and out of place in the NFL context.
Jones’ comment immediately turned the conversation toward Shedeur Sanders’ future, but it indirectly reignited questions about Deion’s own trajectory. If Shedeur is being courted by the Raiders in any capacity, it’s not a stretch to imagine that Prime could also be part of that equation. After all, the narrative of Deion and Shedeur transitioning to the NFL as a package deal has been floating in football circles for months.
Jones’ comments are not the only breadcrumbs linking the Sanders family to the Raiders. Shedeur Sanders has been dropping subtle hints, such as his now-infamous “Thank God” tweets following Raiders losses. These posts, interpreted by many as a sign of his interest in the franchise, have only fueled speculation. Additionally, Shedeur was spotted speaking with Raiders owner Mark Davis at a Las Vegas Aces game, where Davis was overheard saying, “You could be home here.” The connection doesn’t stop there—Shedeur’s growing rapport with Tom Brady, a minority owner of the Las Vegas Aces, has further amplified the chatter.
For fans paying attention, the trail of clues feels too significant to ignore. While none of this amounts to a formal announcement, it’s becoming increasingly plausible that Shedeur could trade Colorado’s black and gold for the Raiders’ iconic silver and black.
Despite the mounting rumors, Deion Sanders has remained steadfast in his public commitment to Colorado. In response to Jones’ comments, Sanders delivered a passionate monologue about his love for Boulder, his mission to mentor young athletes, and his preference for coaching college players over professionals. Sanders’ ability to pivot conversations while keeping his options open is a hallmark of his media savvy. By emphasizing his current role, he reassures Colorado fans while leaving the door ajar for future opportunities.
It’s also worth noting that the very existence of the show gives Sanders a platform to control the narrative surrounding his career. The first two episodes have already shown that Sanders is willing to address rumors head-on, albeit in a way that keeps audiences guessing.
The speculation around Sanders and the Raiders is part of a larger trend of Las Vegas becoming a hub for elite athletes and celebrities. Beyond football, stars like LeBron James have expressed interest in owning a potential NBA expansion team in the city. With its growing sports infrastructure and entertainment allure, Las Vegas is quickly becoming a destination for high-profile figures in various industries. For someone like Sanders, whose brand thrives on visibility and influence, the city’s appeal is undeniable.
The first two episodes have made one thing clear: Deion Sanders thrives in the spotlight. Whether the Raiders rumors materialize or remain just that, the intrigue surrounding Prime’s future is only growing. With each guest, the show offers a new layer to the conversation, keeping fans of Sanders, the Colorado Buffaloes, and the Raiders on edge.
As the 2024 football season progresses, all eyes will remain on Deion and Shedeur Sanders. Will Prime stay committed to shaping young athletes in Boulder, or is he destined for the bright lights of Las Vegas? For now, the only certainty is that Sanders knows how to keep us talking. And for Colorado fans, Raiders supporters, and anyone invested in the NFL, that’s more than enough reason to stay tuned.