WATCH: Deion Sanders in the studio with Death Row Records
When Deion Sanders calls for him theme music this year, the tune might sound different. Known for being an iconic figure in sports, Coach Prime has left his mark on the football world. But he recently transcended back into the world of entertainment.
Sanders' ambitions extend beyond the football field. In 1994, he ventured into the music industry with his rap album "Prime Time." Although his musical career did not achieve the same level of success as his football endeavors, it remains a noteworthy chapter in his diverse journey. The hit "Must be the Money" was even performed on Saturday Night Live.
Prime and his son, Bucky, spent time in the Death Row Records studio, a nostalgic visit that allowed them to reflect on Sanders' brief foray into the rap game. The studio, once a hub for legendary artists like Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Tupac Shakur, who each holds a special place in hip hop history.
Ironically, Sanders was signed to the famed record label back in the height of the mid-90s, according to Suge Knight. In a previous interview with Nick Cannon’s The Daily Cannon, he talked about setting up Prime Time as a lyricist.
“Deion Sanders — when Prime wanted to be a rapper, he said, ‘I want to be a rapper,’” Suge recalled. “I spent over half a million dollars of my own money. I put guys in the studio, I paid Dallas Austin, I did all these songs — did everything. He went on say, “Then one day he came to me and said, ‘Well, y’know, Prime deal with Nike and Death Row is a Black-owned company, and we don’t really want to deal with a Black-owned company. Even though you paid for everything and we signed to you, put us on the Interscope brand.’”
During their visit to SoCal, Sanders enjoyed revisiting tracks from the "Prime Time" album, reliving memories from that unique period. Their enthusiasm highlighted Sanders' enduring connection to music and his appreciation for the artistry involved. In an exciting twist, it appears that Sanders and Snoop Dogg are collaborating on new music. The Doggfather has lent his vocals to a remix of Sanders' song "Must be the Money," adding a contemporary flair to the original track. Additionally, Yella Beezy is featured on the remix, further enhancing its appeal.
While it remains uncertain if Sanders plans to release the remix on streaming platforms, the possibility has generated significant anticipation. As he continues to shape the future of college football, his foray into music serves as a reminder of his relentless pursuit of greatness, both on and off the field.