What Deion Sanders told Kendrick Lamar after Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show
Deion Sanders took to social media to congratulate Kendrick Lamar on his historic Super Bowl halftime performance.
The Colorado Buffaloes head coach and NFL Hall of Famer expressed his admiration for Lamar’s electrifying showcase, writing, “God bless u my brother! That’s the way to do YOU! We are Proud of u man. You represented us WELL!” Sanders’ message reflected not just his appreciation for the artist’s talent but also his pride in Lamar’s ability to deliver an unforgettable moment on such a massive stage.
Lamar is the first solo hip-hop artist to ever headline the Super Bowl halftime show, made a striking entrance at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Actor Samuel L. Jackson, playing the role of Uncle Sam, introduced him in a theatrical opening that immediately set the tone for an impactful performance. Lamar, known for his meticulous storytelling and thought-provoking artistry, lived up to the moment, captivating millions watching worldwide.
One detail that surely resonated with Sanders was Lamar’s footwear choice. The Compton-born rapper sported the Nike Air DT Max, a signature sneaker originally designed for Sanders during his prime as an NFL star. It was a subtle yet powerful nod to one of sports’ greatest showmen, merging the legacies of two men who have left an indelible mark on their respective fields.
Lamar’s setlist was both a celebration and a statement, featuring new music alongside classics like 'Humble,' 'DNA,' and the viral anthem 'Not Like Us.' With precise choreography, politically charged symbolism, and undeniable energy, he delivered an era-defining performance.
Sanders’ recognition of Lamar wasn’t just about music—it was about the cultural significance of a Black artist unapologetically owning his moment on the world’s biggest stage.