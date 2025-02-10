Buffs Beat

What Deion Sanders told Kendrick Lamar after Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show

Coach Prime gave the Grammy Award-winning rapper his props for controversial performance

Kenny Lee

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Deion Sanders took to social media to congratulate Kendrick Lamar on his historic Super Bowl halftime performance.

The Colorado Buffaloes head coach and NFL Hall of Famer expressed his admiration for Lamar’s electrifying showcase, writing, “God bless u my brother! That’s the way to do YOU! We are Proud of u man. You represented us WELL!” Sanders’ message reflected not just his appreciation for the artist’s talent but also his pride in Lamar’s ability to deliver an unforgettable moment on such a massive stage.

Lamar is the first solo hip-hop artist to ever headline the Super Bowl halftime show, made a striking entrance at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Actor Samuel L. Jackson, playing the role of Uncle Sam, introduced him in a theatrical opening that immediately set the tone for an impactful performance. Lamar, known for his meticulous storytelling and thought-provoking artistry, lived up to the moment, captivating millions watching worldwide.

One detail that surely resonated with Sanders was Lamar’s footwear choice. The Compton-born rapper sported the Nike Air DT Max, a signature sneaker originally designed for Sanders during his prime as an NFL star. It was a subtle yet powerful nod to one of sports’ greatest showmen, merging the legacies of two men who have left an indelible mark on their respective fields.

Deion Sanders' signature Nike Air Diamond Turf 1 sells out in minutes

Lamar’s setlist was both a celebration and a statement, featuring new music alongside classics like 'Humble,' 'DNA,' and the viral anthem 'Not Like Us.' With precise choreography, politically charged symbolism, and undeniable energy, he delivered an era-defining performance.


Stephen A. Smith to Travis Hunter: 'Too small' for the NFL

Sanders’ recognition of Lamar wasn’t just about music—it was about the cultural significance of a Black artist unapologetically owning his moment on the world’s biggest stage.

Published |Modified
Kenny Lee
KENNY LEE

Kenny Lee is a college sports writer for On SI. The Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department in Alabama. He previously worked for NASCAR in content distribution and has been featured on ESPN and FOX Sports. Lee is also an aviation enthusiast who spends time plane-spotting and participates in the flight simulation community.

Home/Prime's Island