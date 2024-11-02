Why Deion Sanders says he carries gun at Texas property
Deion Sanders isn't just a household name for his career in the NFL or his current role as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. He’s also a man deeply connected to his Texas roots and the rugged lifestyle that comes with living on rural land. Recently, Sanders shared insights on why he keeps a 12-gauge shotgun with him while cruising his Texas property on a four-wheeler. The shotgun, mounted and ready on his vehicle, is not just for show—it's a practical tool for life in the country, where the unexpected is always around the corner.
According to Sanders via Well Off Media, rural country living comes with its own set of challenges. "Out in the country, there’s a lot that happens," he explained. Encounters with wild hogs, coyotes, snakes, and even water moccasins are not uncommon. These animals can be aggressive and, in some cases, pose a direct threat to property and personal safety.
Wild hogs, for example, are known to be particularly destructive, often tearing through land and causing significant damage. Coyotes can threaten livestock and pets, while snakes, including the venomous water moccasins found in wet areas, can pose a serious hazard to anyone caught off guard.
Sanders sees the shotgun as a necessity, a way to be "ready for anything" in the unpredictable country landscape. His approach embodies his overall philosophy of preparation and vigilance, whether in football or everyday life. For him, the shotgun symbolizes being alert and proactive, ensuring he’s equipped for whatever might cross his path.
Deion Sanders defends reporter who was fired after visiting Boulder
Back on the field, Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes are wrapping up their bye week, eagerly awaiting their next Big 12 challenge. With a trip to Lubbock to face Texas Tech next weekend, Sanders and his team are looking to build on their momentum.
Deion Sanders surprises players with celebrity care package during bye week
The Buffaloes will learn the game time and television lineup for this matchup on Sunday, as anticipation grows among fans. Whether on the football field or his Texas property, Sanders’s focus on readiness and resilience remains a defining characteristic of the coach, inspiring his players and community alike.