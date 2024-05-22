2025 five-star QB Julian "JuJu" Lewis schedules return visit to Deion Sanders and Colorado
The Colorado Buffaloes are trying to get their centerpiece of the 2025 recruiting class and have kept Julian “JuJu” Lewis out front for the past eight months. While he's currently committed to USC, the top QB has scheduled another trip to Boulder. It will mark the third official visit since last year.
The Carrollton (GA) passer posted a CU hype video to X (Formerly Twitter) and said he'll be on campus to visit Coach Prime and the Buffs on June 21-23. This is great news on many levels. Shedeur Sanders is leaving for the NFL and will need his heir apparent waiting in the wings. Ironically, Lewis and Sanders share Darrell Colbert as the same QB coach. One of the biggest complaints with the naysayers is that Coach Prime will likely leave after sending his sons to the NFL. Bringing Lewis onboard would put those rumors to bed.
"A de facto point guard on the gridiron that can distribute the football like few others," 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins wrote about Lewis. "Won't blow many away with his build, but makes up for his subpar measurables with his ability to scan the field and manipulate defenses with his eyes. Compact release allows him to rip tight, accurate spirals to all different levels. Might not have a true cannon, but will drop balls over coverage well into the deeper third. Has proven to be a crafty mover both in and outside of the pocket and will extend plays like a true escape artist."
Lewis is a consensus top 20 recruit and No. 2 QB behind Bryce Underwood, who had CU in his final list of schools. He kept heads ringing at Rivals Atlanta Camp last month by wearing a CU towel while throwing. One of the first signs he was having second thoughts about going to Southern California.
As of now, Colorado only has one player in the top 250 for the 2025 class. Being able to land Lewis would shift the entire landscape and bring a few talents with him to Boulder.