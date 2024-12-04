2025 four-star linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng commits to Michigan over Colorado
Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes missed out on four-star linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng from IMG Academy. On Early Signing Day, Owusu-Boateng, one of the top remaining targets in the 2025 recruiting class, announced he would be going to Michigan and signed his letter of intent live on ESPN's College Football Live.
Owusu-Boateng, standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing 205 pounds, is a versatile linebacker ranked as the No. 130 overall prospect, No. 14 linebacker, and No. 20 player in Florida in the 2025 cycle. His commitment is especially impressive considering the competition Michigan and Colorado faced from powerhouse programs like Notre Dame, Texas, Florida, and USC. While Colorado was considered a runner-up, Michigan's late surge ultimately secured Owusu-Boateng’s signature.
On the field, Owusu-Boateng is a dynamic linebacker with sideline-to-sideline range and excellent speed. His ability to track down ball carriers and spy on quarterbacks makes him a perfect fit for modern defensive schemes. At IMG Academy, he emerged as a leader, showcasing his ability to disrupt offenses and excel in coverage against tight ends. Despite his current weight being slightly under ideal for downhill run defense, his lean, muscular build offers room for growth. His proven ability to strike opponents and play effectively in both the pass and run game positions him as a potential impact player at the Power Five level.
In 2023, Owusu-Boateng recorded 45 tackles, including six for loss, along with a pass breakup, a fumble recovery, and a sack in just eight games against top-tier competition. His performance reflects his readiness to make an immediate impact.
Adding to his pedigree is his brother, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, a standout NFL linebacker with the Cleveland Browns. With this level of talent and mentoring, Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng is poised to solidifying Michigan's resurgence on the national stage.
Colorado's 2025 recruiting class is ranked 34th nationally and expected to "get busy" in the transfer portal.